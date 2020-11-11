Ernest Cline’s Ready Player Two Launch Party and Virtual Tour Announced

Ready Player Two’s official website and Twitter feed have posted the book’s virtual tour schedule. Check the dates and click the links below to join a virtual tour today.

Exciting news! Ernest Cline’s virtual tour for @READYPLAYER2 has been announced! Here are the details: pic.twitter.com/BpZqBQf09O — Ready Player Two (@READYPLAYER2) October 26, 2020

TUESDAY, 11.24, WEDNESDAY, 11.25, MONDAY, 11.30, THURSDAY, 12.3, MONDAY, 12.7, TUESDAY, 12.8, WEDNESDAY, 12.16

Virtual Launch Party

The first and possibly most exciting date featured on the tour is the virtual launch party on November 24th. The first 500 registrants will receive a signed copy of Ready Player Two and a limited edition enamel pin; only two per household can purchase a ticket. Once registered, you can email Ernest Cline your questions, and he will answer some during the event.

Other dates on the virtual tour offer a similar style event, with the main difference being that November 24th is launch day for Cline’s new book, so fans will share some extra excitement as they attend the launch party. Paid events require the purchase of a virtual ticket, while some will remain free. The ticket purchase comes through two tiers, the gold, and the silver.

The Gold Tier Ticket: includes a signed, first edition copy of Ready Player Two and a limited edition enamel pin. (Limited to the first 500 registrants)

The Silver Tier Ticket: includes a first edition copy of Ready Player Two. (Limited to the first 500 registrants)

Both tickets are set at the same price, with the only difference being the addition of the enamel pin; however, there could still be slight differences in tickets once the event starts. The two are currently priced at $33.99 +$2.69 fee +$3.03 sales tax = $39.71 per ticket. Since the price is the same, it only makes perfect sense to try and be one of the first 500 registrants to receive both the signed edition of Ready Player Two and the limited edition enamel pin.

Special Note: All paid events will take place on Zoom. If you are unfamiliar with the platform, then BookPeople has provided an easy learning link here, Get Started With Zoom.

Don’t wait; tickets will sell extremely fast. Those who are debating the price of a virtual ticket and signed copy will want to visit this link to Amazon because Cline’s Ready Player One signed edition now sell for $125.

Free

For those interested in attending a free event, then mark your calendar for December 16th for an event with Barnes and Noble using Facebook Live. Also, be sure to register for the Ready Player Two giveaway on Goodreads.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Ready Player Two upcoming unannounced Roblox and Big Screen events, coming soon.