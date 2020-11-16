Sylvester Stallone Confirmed Cast for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone joins James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The two have paired up to work together in the past, most recently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gunn Tweeted a photo of him and Stallone while also commenting, “what an amazing actor this guy is,” using #TheSuicideSquad.

Stallone returns the kind word from Gunn by using his social account writing, “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent!”

The Suicide Squad is already loaded with talents such as Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jared Leto are set to make the impact it should’ve made in 2016.

With the colossal cast lineup, now including Slyvester Stallone, fans can already sense the excitement. Rumored connections being made to other films include Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and The Flash starring Ezra Miller. Wikipedia suggests that Michael Rooker is also part of The Suicide Squad cast, making one wonder what sort of surprises James Gunn has in store for fans beyond an incredible Suicide Squad film. Will everyone see Robert Pattinson or any other Batman in the film?

A Google search suggests that Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Fukuhara will also be in the film. Is this a mistake, or is it possible that fans will receive the first tease for The Showdown of the Century: DC Vs. Marvel Comics, or perhaps, something from the DC Marvel Crossover series will be introduced? If so, Stallone could be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord, which he played in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Suicide Squad has officially become a must-see and is set for release in August 2021.