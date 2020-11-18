Spire 07: The Burning of Middle City

The Spire sits on a razer’s edge and middle city is at a boiling point. The plan is in motion and the Ministers of Our Hidden Mistress need only execute their plan to send The Harvest and his city watch acolytes a message he won’t soon forget….

The Spire is published by Rowan, Rook, and Decard and was written by Grant Howitt and Chris Taylor.

Xyrie is played by Velvet Wells
Nharus is played by Sean Hunter
The GM is Justin Ecock

Music provided by Epidemic Sound

Follow us on twitter at @dicewarriors

