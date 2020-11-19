Wonder Woman 1984 Streaming on HBO Max Christmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to release on Christmas day simultaneously in theatres and streaming on HBO Max. The decision to stream simultaneously is a direct result of the Tenant disaster, reported by The Verge, that brought little return in the US.

Unlike Mulan, which debuted exclusively on Disney Plus in September, Wonder Woman 1984 will only stream for one month; afterward, it will remain in theatres, allowing Warner Bros. to compete against Disney’s Soul, releasing Christmas day on Disney Plus.

Call it a Christmas present from Warner Bros., call it bold, call it stupid, call it whatever, but be sure to tune in to HBO Max from December 25th till January 25th to catch Wonder Woman 1984 for little to no cost. There will be no additional cost for subscribers that already stream HBO Max, as it was with Disney’s Mulan. The $14.99/month rate is all a subscriber would continue to pay.

The great news is if someone has never subscribed to HBO Max, then there is a high probability that they can watch Wonder Woman 1984 for no charge through a free trial. According to the HBO Max free trial Q & A web page, a free trial is unlike other streaming services that may last one month or even two weeks; a free trial with HBO Max is only seven days. The web page also confirms that all content is available to those under a free trial, so Wonder Woman 1984 should be available. However, there is never a guarantee that HBO Max will allow this rare and unique viewing of a showcased filmed to be viewed for free, but it doesn’t hurt first to try the free trial to test the waters.

Those that choose to undergo the free trial will need to cancel one to two days before the trial ends to escape a pending charge on their account. If it turns out that Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t available through the free trial, then a $14.99 fee is still about the cost of a theatre ticket; if friends or family join the viewing, then money is still being saved. Also, when people subscribe, they get more than just a one-time viewing of Wonder Woman 1984; they receive it for a month-long along with all other films and series available on HBO Max.

These special viewings are extremely rare and prove to be a godsend during these dark times. Times that may determine how future films are released, especially if people continue being cautious due to Covid-19 or any other potential pandemic that might arise. Take advantage of these moments and see Wonder Woman 1984 from the comfort of home surrounded by friends and family this Christmas.