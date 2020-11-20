Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 326 — Revenge of the Lisa

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 326 — Revenge of the Lisa

On a very special episode of Pixels and Ink, it’s a packed house as Jordan, Brendan, Alex, and Lindsay are joined by the former Empress of the podcast: Lisa Mior. They sit down to talk the strange occurrence that is the alleged identity theft of Riot’s newest champion; Jordan goes on a disproportionate rant about The Last of Us 2 as a Game of the Year nominee; and Lindsay talks about Wonder Woman 1984 heading to HBO Max.

Afterwards, the gang talks a little PS5, and some Bugsnax and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi
Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Jordan Biordi

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram