Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 326 — Revenge of the Lisa

On a very special episode of Pixels and Ink, it’s a packed house as Jordan, Brendan, Alex, and Lindsay are joined by the former Empress of the podcast: Lisa Mior. They sit down to talk the strange occurrence that is the alleged identity theft of Riot’s newest champion; Jordan goes on a disproportionate rant about The Last of Us 2 as a Game of the Year nominee; and Lindsay talks about Wonder Woman 1984 heading to HBO Max.

Afterwards, the gang talks a little PS5, and some Bugsnax and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.