Deadpool 3 Announces Early Production Start With Ryan Reynolds and the Molyneux Sisters

Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Wade Wilson for Deadpool 3. Reynolds recently met with the Molyneux sisters, who will write the film, pitching ideas over the last month for the next installment. Deadline reports, “the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters’ take as the perfect fit for what they wanted.”

The announcement is huge and equally exciting is the news that the film is expected to keep a rated R rating; perhaps there will be another unrated edition as well. Fans were unsure of how things might play out after Disney purchased Fox; however, the studio for the first two Deadpool films will keep things on track collectively with Marvel. The reuniting of Deadpool with Marvel studios is like the prodigal son returning home, but fans didn’t necessarily view things in that light because of Marvel’s ownership by Disney; now, everyone can rest assured.

Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux have been nominated for three WGA awards, while also being nominated for an Emmy for eight consecutive years, and winning twice in 2014 and 2017 for their hit show Bob’s Burgers. They also won the Annie award in 2017 for their episode “The Hormone-iums.”

Paul Wernick, a writer for the first two Deadpool films, told DigitalSpy, “Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races.” And it appears that the Molyneux sisters have helped in finding and presenting that great idea to Reynolds and the studios during their pitch.

Now that Deadpool is under Marvel Studio’s supervision, it leaves possibilities for collaboration with other Marvel films or characters. Most notably, Reynolds wants Hugh Jackman to reprise the role of Wolverine. Jackman has stated numerous times that he has no interest in returning as Wolverine’s character; however, perhaps he can be persuaded under the right circumstance.

In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson pins a Wolverine action figure to a spike attached to the bottom of a snowglobe, which is symbolic of Wolverine’s death, from the hit film Logan. After twisting it, music starts, and he begins the process of blowing himself, the building, and the action figure up while saying, “Fuck Wolverine. First, he rides my coattails with the R rating. Then the hairy motherfucker ups the ante by dying. What a dick. Well, guess what, Wolvie? I’m dying in this one too.” More Wolverine references can be discovered by watching the film.

If the hype and references aren’t enough, fans can experience an off-screen dual between Deadpool and Wolverine through the comics. Reynolds being a fan and friend of Hugh Jackman and his portrayal of Wolverine has trolled and tried his best over the years to get him to reprise his role. Perhaps, it’s all just a slow exciting build for fans, and one day the two will unite on-screen as Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Deadpool 3 project is still in the early stages with no word on a potential release date, but hope reigns as fans can once again stay hyped for an upcoming Deadpool film.