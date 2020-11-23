Tomb Raider Reloaded Arrives on Mobile in 2021

Square Enix and Emerald City Games have announced Tomb Raider Reloaded, a new mobile game with a classic take on Lara Croft.

A trailer accompanied the announcement, which evokes the franchise’s PlayStation roots and teases its unique art style almost reminiscent of Lego blocks. Lara is seen cornered in an Indiana Jones-style tomb, beset by arrow traps, wolves, spiders, and, of course, a tyrannosaurus as she attempts to recover some manner of artifact.

Lara Croft will get an “action arcade” mobile title next year. (Square Enix)

Square Enix has only mentioned that Tomb Raider Reloaded is a “free to play action arcade game” available at some point next year. However it’s clear that the mobile title will draw more upon the series’ original style than the reboot’s realistic approach. This title may be intended as part of the festivities for Tomb Raider’s twenty-fifth anniversary, which will occur next October.

Lara was last seen in 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but Tomb Raider Reloaded will not be her first mobile game; Lara Croft: Relic Run and Lara Croft Go launched in 2015 to modest success. Meanwhile the latest film iteration of the franchise, a sequel to 2018’s Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander, has been delayed indefinitely.

Emerald City Games have previously worked on a handful of other mobile titles, such as Lionheart Tactics, Lionheart: Dark Moon, and G.I. Joe: War on Cobra.