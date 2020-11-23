Yellow Brick Games Founded By Bioware, Ubisoft Vets 1

Yellow Brick Games Founded By Bioware, Ubisoft Vets

"Triple-I" studio to build "great games" and "healthy cultures"

Former Bioware and Ubisoft employees have founded Yellow Brick Games, a new game studio in Québec City.

Canada’s newest studio prioritizes “triple-I” (or “triple-A indie”) development with innovative gameplay and original IPs, while also fostering a positive environment for its employees. “We believe fulfilled team members deliver the best content,” the company states on its website.

Yellow Brick Games is headed by Thomas Giroux as CEO, Mike Laidlaw as chief creative officer, Jeff Skalski as COO and executive producer, and Frederic St-Laurent B as game director. All are longtime veterans of the industry, with experience at Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, and EA. Laidlaw also worked at Bioware for fourteen years, as the creative director for the Dragon Age franchise, and influencing the likes of Mass Effect and Jade Empire.

The studio professed their belief in “creating digital playgrounds” on their website, as well as their commitment to “building a healthy culture [while] building great games.”

Giroux told GamesIndustry, “We want to emphasize a ‘back-to-basics approach’, centered on the pleasure of crafting new game experiences, in a flexible and more personable environment that an independent studio can provide.”

Skalski added, “Leveraging a smaller talented team where people come first, we will create amazing worlds and experiences for all others to enjoy. The market is moving fast, and we have no desire to play catchup and chase it when we can influence where it goes.”

Currently, the team is fifteen people strong, with a global call for recruitment, and is working on an as-of-yet unknown game. LinkedIn profiles indicate that work on this project had begun as early as February 2020.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Chris De Hoog

Chris De Hoog
A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Chris De Hoog

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram