Video Games to Look Out For If You Like Escape Rooms

Escape games have come a long way. They started as little flash games on sites like Addicting Games and Newgrounds. They’ve recently blown up into a massive phenomenon as many companies are now creating real-life escape rooms. These are real-life games where you have a limited time to figure out what you need to do to get out. ETR (Escape the Room) games are among the most challenging and elaborate games you can find online.

These games let you solve puzzles and problems in an attempt to progress through the game. If you’re a big fan of escape rooms and want to dive into the subgenre of puzzle adventure games, you need to check some of these video games.

Unlock!

Unlock! has the magic of conjuring an escape room for you right there in your living room. It only includes rectangles of cards and the occasioned input on your smartphone through its companion app. If you just visited Vegas, the best rooms to see are those that offer a great art and theatre experience. In Unlock!, you begin with a room card that sets down the theme since there are plenty on offer; the room cards are glitter with numbers and letters. One of the requirements is to find similar cards in the deck and lay them out, which means building up space as you explore it. For starters, this game is perfect for escape room game lovers.

Monument Valley 2

Though surreal, Monument valley offers the best escape room-like mechanics. If you’re those people who enjoy thinking outside the box, you will enjoy the gameplay offered in both Monument Valley games. In this escape room, you will be manipulating the world to pilot the princess to higher levels. This is akin to leading your group through the puzzles and challenges in a real escape room. You can always start with this game as the sequel is highly polished and refined.

The Mystery of Time and Space (MOTAS)

This is not a game you’ve probably heard of, but rest assured, it’s one of the best escape room games. MOTAS is a well-developed online escape room game that mainly focuses on science fiction than other video games in the genre. This game is one of the early successes in escape room games. MOTAS has an exciting plot that is worth checking out. Additionally, it has a time travel feature that allows players to travel back to previous levels to collect items that will help them solve new challenges.

Deckscape

Many games have critiqued Deckscape as a light and portable option, and this comes alongside a nostalgic storybook vibe. The game rhymes like an escape room video game using a deck. It’s able to sidestep this in the simplest way possible. Each deck presents all the relevant info and a question. Once you’ve settled down on your answer, you only need to flip the card to find out if you’re correct. It is marked down as you proceed for any incorrect answer, and then a penalty of two minutes is added for your final score.

We hope these tips will help improve your online video game selection, especially if ETR games are your favorite. These games are good at putting your detective skills to the test and are incredibly rewarding. Many companies are working towards improving and developing new puzzle concepts so that ETR games remain fresh and relevant.