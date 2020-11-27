Black Friday 2020: Best Gaming Deals

Cross some gamers off your holiday shopping list

Black Friday is here, kicking the holiday shopping season into full gear, which means there’s a cornucopia of gaming deals available. Here’s a roundup of the best gaming deals in Canada.

(Remember to shop safely this year — observe safety regulations for your region, follow store-specific procedures, and wear a mask when shopping in person.)

Nintendo has a selection of first-party Switch games for sale at retail this Black Friday: now is your chance to snap up The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Luigi’s Mansion for $49.99, and save $30. Meanwhile both PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts have great savings on some big 2020 titles:

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — $44.99 (save 25%)
  • Resident Evil 3 — $26.39 (save 67%)
  • DOOM Eternal (Standard) — $26.39 (save 67%)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — $51.99 (save 35%)

PlayStation Store

  • PlayStation Plus: 3-month subscription — $27.99 (save 20%)
  • PlayStation Plus: 12-month subscription — $52.49 (save 25%)
  • PlayStation Now: 12-month subscription —$59.99 (save 25%)
  • Persona 5 Royal — $39.99 (save 50%)

Xbox Store

  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection — $32.49 (save $17.50)
  • Gears 5 — $12.49 (save $37.50)

EB Games

  • The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Avengers, Gears Tactics, NHL 21, NBA2K21 — $39.99 (save $40)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Ghost of Tsushima, MLB The Show 20, Watch Dogs Legion — $39.99 (save $30)
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership – $29.99 (save $20)
  • Star Wars Squadrons — $29.99 (save $25)
  • Select Turtle Beach headsets up to $25 off

Best Buy Canada

  • Select Nintendo Switch Wired Controllers — save $10-15
  • Seagate 4TB Game Drive for PS4 or Xbox One — $119.99 (save $50)
  • Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle (keyboard, mouse, mousepad) — $79.99 (save $20)
  • Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset — $79.99 (save $60)
  • ASUS Strix Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER) — $1399.99 (save $300)
  • Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $44.99 (save $25)

Canada Computers

  • MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Notebook (15.6″, RTX2060) — $1899 (save $300)
  • Armoury Gaming PC A-223 (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Radeon RX 5700) — $1599 (save $300)
  • SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse — $79.99 (save $10)

Walmart Canada

  • Sega Genesis Mini — $69.96 (save $30)
