Black Friday 2020: Best Gaming Deals

Black Friday is here, kicking the holiday shopping season into full gear, which means there’s a cornucopia of gaming deals available. Here’s a roundup of the best gaming deals in Canada.
(Remember to shop safely this year — observe safety regulations for your region, follow store-specific procedures, and wear a mask when shopping in person.)
Nintendo has a selection of first-party Switch games for sale at retail this Black Friday: now is your chance to snap up The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Luigi’s Mansion for $49.99, and save $30. Meanwhile both PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts have great savings on some big 2020 titles:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — $44.99 (save 25%)
- Resident Evil 3 — $26.39 (save 67%)
- DOOM Eternal (Standard) — $26.39 (save 67%)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — $51.99 (save 35%)
PlayStation Store
- PlayStation Plus: 3-month subscription — $27.99 (save 20%)
- PlayStation Plus: 12-month subscription — $52.49 (save 25%)
- PlayStation Now: 12-month subscription —$59.99 (save 25%)
- Persona 5 Royal — $39.99 (save 50%)
Xbox Store
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection — $32.49 (save $17.50)
- Gears 5 — $12.49 (save $37.50)
- The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Avengers, Gears Tactics, NHL 21, NBA2K21 — $39.99 (save $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $49.99 (save $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima, MLB The Show 20, Watch Dogs Legion — $39.99 (save $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership – $29.99 (save $20)
- Star Wars Squadrons — $29.99 (save $25)
- Select Turtle Beach headsets up to $25 off
Best Buy Canada
- Select Nintendo Switch Wired Controllers — save $10-15
- Seagate 4TB Game Drive for PS4 or Xbox One — $119.99 (save $50)
- Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle (keyboard, mouse, mousepad) — $79.99 (save $20)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset — $79.99 (save $60)
- ASUS Strix Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER) — $1399.99 (save $300)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $44.99 (save $25)
Canada Computers
- MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Notebook (15.6″, RTX2060) — $1899 (save $300)
- Armoury Gaming PC A-223 (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Radeon RX 5700) — $1599 (save $300)
- SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse — $79.99 (save $10)
Walmart Canada
- Sega Genesis Mini — $69.96 (save $30)