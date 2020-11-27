Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 327 — Considerate Souls

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 327 — Considerate Souls

In this week’s Pixels & Ink podcast, Jordan is joined by Lisa, Alex, and long-time friend on the podcast Brendan Quinn as they discuss the PS5 being Sony’s “best Playstation launch,” CD Projekt Red ensuring that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10th, and Phil Spencer denouncing “console tribalism.” 

As the podcast goes on, Brendan talks about the PS5 remaster of Demon Souls, Alex takes some time to talk about KUUKIYOMI: Consider It, and Jordan talks a little Katamari Damacy REROLL for PS4. 

Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi
Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
