CGM Flashbacks Episode #4

Console Launches And Where to Find Them

On the fourth episode of CGM Flashbacks, hosts Cole Watson and Alex Handziuk talk about the newly release Xbox Series X and PS5. Are they truly worthy of the next-gen moniker? Are there any launch titles worth playing? And does the PS5 really look like Seto Kaiba?

Then the two Flashback to their pasts, sharing stories of their memories of past console launches. From running 10 miles on Wii Launch day to surviving a shooting to something about the Wii U and beyond! This is one next-gen related item that isn’t out of stock!

Alex Handziuk
Alex owns two Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disks, a fact that deserves top placement in his bio. He has a love for esports and has been known to read a comic or two. You can hear his voice on the CGM Flashbacks Podcast.
