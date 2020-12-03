Call of Duty C.O.D.E. Bowl Sees U.S. and U.K. Forces Playing for Charity

Call of Duty Endowment will be hosting their second annual tournament to raise funds for veterans on December 11, 2020. It’s also an eSports event involving the military, with official teams from the U.S. Department of Defense competing against the U.K.’s own special forces.

Fitting the annual game releases, teams will be using Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War as a grounds for competitive modes, including Search & Destroy, Team Deathmarch and Domination among the few. This is also where viewers can make a donation directly to the Call of Duty Endowment, while the event also lets game owners purchase an existing DLC pack containing weapon cosmetics. The in-game pack also works as a direct contribution for veterans. The military will also be extending their efforts from the U.S. Marines, Air Force and the established Space Force, who all created and trained soldiers for eSports competitions.

Joining the soldiers are a few other streamers, including Tommey, Espresso, LEGIQN, Courage and C9EmZ with more to be decided. Recently-employed veterans tuning into the stream will also get a chance to win a special “Built to Serve” 2021 Ram 1500 truck. Any proceeds and contributions from Scuf Controllers will also be allocated for helping veterans find employment during COVID.

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl (C.O.D.E.) will be assembling more players from the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy to compete with their counterparts in one of the first trans-Atlantic eSports competitions. According to charity director Dan Goldberg, it’s a rare appearance for eight teams from which the game series were inspired from.

“This will be the first time all military branches have come together for a spirited eSports competition with the added bonus of raising awareness for veteran employment and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with USAA to make this happen,” Goldenberg said, adding viewers will be seeing the U.S. and U.K. forces coming together in a rare event.

Viewers can catch the action when the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl streams on December 11, 2020 at 1PM EST on Twitch and YouTube over its official game channel.