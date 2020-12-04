Oscar Isaac to Play Solid Snake for Metal Gear Film

Oscar Isaac will add another acclaimed franchise to his resume, as he is reportedly attached to star in the Metal Gear Solid adaptation from Sony.

Isaac will follow David Hayter and Kiefer Sutherland in portraying Solid Snake, the legendary spy and mercenary from Hideo Kojima’s classic PlayStation franchise. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct, with the script written by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Detective Pikachu).

Little is known about the adaptation, like which source material it will draw from. 1998’s Metal Gear Solid was one of the PlayStation’s most influential titles, redefining cinematics, presentation, and stealth gameplay forever. The series has remained as over-the-top ambitious ever since, but a split between creator Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami leaves the creative decisions behind future installments uncertain.

Oscar Isaac, however, has the right background to take on the role, with both experience in blockbusters—such as the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the upcoming Dune, and X-Men: Apocalypse—and dramatic roles, such as Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis, and A Most Violent Year. He was also recently cast in Marvel’s Moon Knight series, which suggests production on Metal Gear Solid may be on the more distant horizon.

The prospects of such an adaptation, though originally dismissed by Kojima, were first announced in 2012. Vogt-Roberts has been attached since 2014, and announced last December that the screenplay was complete.

In the meantime, a compilation of the original games may be headed to next-gen consoles, which could help drum up interest in the film.