Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 328 — Gamified Altruism

In this week’s Pixles & Ink Podcast: Jordan, Brendan, Chris, and Clement are joined by a very special guest—former member of Blizzard Entertainment and founder of his own non-profit, Jeremey Dela Rosa. Jeremey talks with us about his non-profit platform Leyline, which seeks to motivate gamers and people around the world to perform charitable acts through tangible incentives.

As the podcast goes on, Jordan talks about the disastrous “restock” of Playstation 5‘s that were launched through the Walmart website.

To learn more about Jeremey or Leyline, check out the links below:

The GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/5c6vvs-a-new-way-to-be-charitable

Official website: https://leyline.gg/

Discord: https://discord.gg/btj2UUBj

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leylinenp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leylinenp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Leylinenp/