Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 328 — Gamified Altruism

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 328 — Gamified Altruism

In this week’s Pixles & Ink Podcast: Jordan, Brendan, Chris, and Clement are joined by a very special guest—former member of Blizzard Entertainment and founder of his own non-profit, Jeremey Dela Rosa. Jeremey talks with us about his non-profit platform Leyline, which seeks to motivate gamers and people around the world to perform charitable acts through tangible incentives.

As the podcast goes on, Jordan talks about the disastrous “restock” of Playstation 5‘s that were launched through the Walmart website.

To learn more about Jeremey or Leyline, check out the links below:

The GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/5c6vvs-a-new-way-to-be-charitable
Official website: https://leyline.gg/
Discord: https://discord.gg/btj2UUBj
Twitter: https://twitter.com/leylinenp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leylinenp/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Leylinenp/

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi
Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Jordan Biordi

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram