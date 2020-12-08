Terrible Warriors Spotlight with Kieran Bennett of For Crits & Giggles

Spotlight: For Crits & Giggles

Welcome Weary Travelers!

Today in a Terrible Warriors: Spotlight, Justin connects with Kieran Bennett to talk about this own actual play podcast, “For Crits and Giggles”

Best Friends Playing Games

Kieran Bennett started Crits & Giggles five years ago with his real world best friends and gaming group. Together they decided to not only play a game of D&D that Kieran would write up for them but that they would also record those games and transform it into a podcast. Inspired by such shows as Geekly Inc.’s Greeting’s Adventurers (formerly Drunk’s & Dragons) they set out to explore the world that Kieran had created and uncover the mystery that surrounded it.

You can follow Kieran on twitter @mrk_bennett

You can follow For Crits & Giggles @forcngpodcast or by visiting forcritsandgiggles.com

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

Follow us on Twitter at @dicewarriors and you can support the show by becoming a patron at patreon.com/terriblewarriors where today’s patrons will receive copies of all our character sheets from today’s episode.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Justin Ecock

Justin Ecock
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Justin Ecock

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram