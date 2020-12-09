Demeo Revealed as VR Tabletop Fantasy by Resolution Games

Resolution Games has shown off the first details of Demeo, the next major VR title based on traditional tabletop fantasy games with a twist.

In a release, the studio described Demeo as its “darkest VR game yet,” and features roguelike exploration with multiple players. Unlike the real-time action of Resolution’s previous VR games like Blaston and Cook-Out, the upcoming tabletop game will feature a slower, turn-based board with animated pieces. At the flick of a dice, characters spring to life and travel across a grid. The locations will be based on dungeons deep under a medieval realm – much of which holds magical and sinister powers. Players will be facing a variety of new and familiar monsters created by Resolution, while its overall aesthetic would be directly inspired by nostalgic D&D nights among friends.

“Many of us here at Resolution Games have incredibly fond memories of spending late nights playing old-fashioned tabletop RPG games with friends,” said CEO Tommy Palm, adding VR would be a new platform to enhance a board game. “For the past few years, we’ve been working to translate that very special experience to virtual reality, and Demeo delivers everything you love about gathering around a table to slay monsters with your friends… without having to furiously erase mistakes from your character sheet.”

A trailer was also revealed giving potential players a glimpse into an effects-driven action RPG. Its pieces were shown dealing some damage of mysterious creatures. Characters were also shown in different classes, brandishing dual blades, a bow and shield. A mage class was shown at the end and featured fireball abilities for splash damage. Without further details, the RPG is suggested to have heroes with unique abilities and access to different parts of a board.

For team-based levels, this could prove useful by encouraging resourcefulness of skills for combat and puzzle-solving. Other in-game elements including bombs were shown placed around the level, as a possible obstacle or tool for opening paths. Of course, Demeo‘s turn-based tabletop gameplay would rely on a dice. The object was shown with a 12-sided version featuring different icons such as a skull, sword and clash. These would likely decide the actions of a character for turn-based fights and level of damage dealt.

According to Resolution, Demeo would feature traditional gameplay veterans have come to expect with “synergies that players will explore as they come together to conquer something very dark.”

Demeo is being produced for PCVR headsets supported by Oculus and SteamVR with a release window for Spring 2021. The game is also available for pre-order now.