Knights of the Old Republic 2 Returns on Mobile

It’s been sixteen years since Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 released, a successor to one of the best Star Wars games of all time. Now it’s returning… on your phone.

Aspyr Media has optimized Knights of the Old Republic 2 for mobile devices and will release it on iOS and Android December 18, for $20.99 CAD. Preorders are already available.

The original Knights of the Old Republic came out in November 2003, making Bioware a breakout star and going down in history as one of the few Star Wars games that most fans can hardly nitpick. A year later came the sequel, which did many of the same things but was panned for being incomplete. Players assumed the role of the Jedi Exile, “a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force” who becomes the last hope of the Jedi Order four thousand years before Luke Skywalker was born.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 will land on mobile devices later this month. (Apple)

However, as this is a recreation of the original Knights of the Old Republic 2, it will still be essentially incomplete. Fans have created a host of mods for the Steam version to compensate for its flaws, from attempts to fix the ending to texture and item modifications. Diehard fans may want to stick to PC to revisit this classic piece of Star Wars history. The sequel also comes at much higher price tag than its predecessor—Aspyr’s port of the original KOTOR, first released on iOS in 2013, is only $6.99 CAD.

Fan support to re-canonize the Old Republic games have continued to grow, especially as properties like The Mandalorian explore similar concepts, like the war between Jedi and Mandalorians. Perhaps this port is a good sign for fans of Revan, Bastila, and the Jedi Exile—or at least an opportunity to show EA and Lucasfilm just how much the community loves this timeline.

Aspyr has previously handled ports of Civilization VI, Borderlands 2, and Jade Empire, another classic Bioware RPG.