The Best Cyberpunk 2077 Gear To Take to the Night City Streets

It has been a long time coming, but finally, after years, and a few delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is in the hands of gamers worldwide. It is a sprawling world filled with countless things to do, and people to interact with. It is a game filled with a unique style, blending the 80s with the possible future, filled with bright lights and vibrant colours. But, if you are like me, diving into Cyberpunk 2077 is only half the battle, and ensuing my gaming rib and accessories fit the aesthetic is all part of the experience.

Thankfully, CGMagazine is here to bring you a curated selection of the best accessories to make you feel a part of the Cyberpunk world. From headsets, to controllers, all the way to the seat you play your game from, there are many options to enjoy, and with a landmark title like Cyberpunk 2077, it can be overwhelming. Be it for yourself as you dive into Night City for the first time, or for someone on your shopping list, we have a little something for everyone, provided they want to experience Cyberpunk in style.

Cyberpunk 2077 is not a small game, so if you are worried about having enough space as you start the download, the Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox is a great accessory to invest in. The drive has a great style, modelled after the limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X that was released earlier this year. The drive comes in two sizes, the 2 TB for $90, and a massive 5 TB for $150.

Even better still, with Cyberpunk 2077 being only an Xbox One game (for now) you can take this drive over to your new Xbox Series X/S and still enjoy the experience, and even transfer the game over to the internal SSD to ensure things load as fast as possible.

SteelSeries is known for their great gaming audio experience, with their Arctis line standing as some of the most comfortable headsets you can get for the PC. So it is no wonder we had to include their new Cyberpunk-themed Arctis 1 wireless headset on this list. Featuring a selection of styles all fitting the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, this headset is a great addition to any PC looking to add a splash of style as they dive into the game. The headsets feature 2.4GHz lossless (and super low latency) wireless audio, a noise-cancelling mic, and can be further customized with $35 booster packs giving endless options to make the headphones your own.

The world of Night City from everything we have seen is one filled with history and secrets and has been brought to life with care and effort by the team over at CDProject Red. But if you are like me, and are a sucker for all the lore and backstory behind the game worlds I enjoy, the World of Cyberpunk 2077 may be right up your alley. Made in collaboration with the folks over at Dark Horse, this book gives a deep dive into the universe Cyberpunk 2077 is a part of, along with the characters that walk the neon drenched streets. A great gift for yourself or anyone on your list, The World of Cyberpunk 2077 comes in two editions, the standard along with a more elaborate Deluxe Edition that includes a map, slipcase, temporary tattoos, Johnny Silverhand poster, and four vehicle postcards.

While now hard to find the Cyberpunk 2077 Wireless Controller released earlier this year is a great addition to any Xbox setting, offering one of the more unique Xbox controllers offered for the console. The silver and black design is striking, with just enough Cyberpunk flair to give it a look all its own. Sadly this is a bit harder to find due to them only being released in limited numbers, although there are a few kicking around provided you can find a seller.

Razer’s Viper Ultimate stands as one of the best gaming mouse currently on the market if on the PC. The mouse features Razer’s Hyperspeed Wireless Technology to offer low latency gaming. It features a 20,000 DPI sensor, making it ideal for detecting even minute movements, and it is comfortable for long gaming sessions. If that were not enough, Razer offers this mouse in a stylish Cyberpunk 2077 yellow and black design. The mouse lasts for 70 hours on a full charge, and comes with a matching charging dock to ensure you have it ready to go when you want to jump into the game.

With a game like Cyberpunk 2077, with a style and fashion all its own, it is no wonder to see CDPR offering up a selection of clothing all based on the universe of the game. From hoodies to t-shirts, there is something for everyone. With a blend of 80’s concepts and modern design aesthetics, the collection is a great addition to anyone looking to be a part of the Cyberpunk universe.

Each chair is upholstered in a distinctive electric yellow PU leather and features the Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the front, with the Samurai band logo on the back, similar to the jacket worn by protagonist V. Circuit Board-style flourishes that finish out the look and give it a unique, very striking style. Under all the flash, the chair is what you expect from Secretlabs, with great ergonomics, and a comfortable, and quality build throughout. Secretlabs chairs stand as some of the best gaming chairs you can currently buy, and this unique design stands as a striking addition to any gaming setup!