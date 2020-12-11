Game Awards 2020: World Premieres

The Game Awards are a bit like the Superbowl—they draw a large crowd, but for the commercials. The 2020 installment, held Thursday night, brought a host of new game announcements and first looks.

This year’s four hour event was a rollercoaster of reveals and rewards, celebrating the strange year that was while also looking to the horizon. Click here to see all the big winners, or read on for all of the World Premieres and content updates given during this year’s Game Awards:

While celebrating the best of the year, the Game Awards also showed a ton of games in our future. (Polygon)

Shady Part of Me (Focus Home Interactive): “Narrative puzzle game” available now on PS4, Switch, Xbox, and PC

NieR Replicant (Square Enix): Gameplay premiere

Century: Age of Ashes (Playwing): Free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game, coming to Steam Early Access in February

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo): Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII joins Fighter Pass 2 this month

Perfect Dark (The Initiative): Xbox’s studio is reviving the classic Rare franchise

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock): new multiplayer zombie shooter coming June 22, 2021 from Left For Dead veterans

Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios): the Quadra V-Tech from Cyberpunk 2077 is arriving December 11

The Callisto Protocol (Striking): Dead Space developer is creating a new survival horror property, coming in 2022

Warhammer 40, 000: Darktide (Fatshark): a new hack-and-slash action game from the world of Games Workshop’s popular tabletop game

Open Roads (Fullbright): new title from the makers of Gone Home, starring Keri Russell

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (Studio ZA/UM): definitive edition comes to consoles in March, and a free upgrade for existing PC owners

Dragon Age (Bioware): first teaser trailer for the upcoming Bioware sequel, narrated by returning party member Varric

Endless Dungeons (Amplitude Studios): a new rogue-lite tactical action game set in the Endless universe

Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss): new open-world game from South Korean developers of Black Desert, set in the same universe

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (Ghost Town Games): Swedish Chef DLC available now, as announced by the Muppet himself (in one of the Game Awards’ weirder moments)

Warframe: Unreal Tournament weapon skin pack is free for a short time to commemorate its arrival on the Epic Store

Season (Scavenger Studios): a PS5 exclusive

Ark 2 (Studio Wildcard): a cinematic trailer was shown, featuring… Vin Diesel? (A companion animated series was also shown off)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic): a trailer shown for a winter-themed Season 3, beginning December 15

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey (Frontier Developments): a paid update is coming in early 2021

Evil Dead: The Game (Boss Team Games): Bruce Campbell narrates a trailer for a new co-op horror game starring Ash

Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection (Capcom): the classic arcade game rises from the dead once more in February

Capcom Arcade Stadium (Capcom): a new arcade hub for Switch, offering classics as DLC

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft): a first look at the year’s biggest sim running on Xbox

Returnal (Housemarque): the PS5 exclusive arrives March 19

Super Meat Boy Forever (Team Meat): hitting Epic Store on December 23

It Takes Two (Hazelight): Josef Fares revealed his quirky new co-op adventure, due March 26, 2021

Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion (Bethesda): a teaser for the MMO’s next chapter, arriving sometime next year

Evil West (Flying Wild Hog): a dark fantasy western shooter with solo or co-op play

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco): a futuristic RPG arriving next year

Among Us (InnerSloth): first look at the new Airship map (and a mask of The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley’s face was briefly available)

Fortnite (Epic Games): Master Chief has been confirmed, while Red Vs Blue and Ninja introduced a recreation of Halo‘s classic Blood Gulch map coming to Creative mode Friday; also, Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead will arrive this season

Yakuza (RGG Studio): Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5) will arrive on Xbox January 28, while Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will follow March 25

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Riot Games): the first spinoff to the wildly successful MMO debuted, due for PC next year

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist (Rockstar): the next big mission arrives this month

Humankind (Amplitude Studios): Sega looks to dethrone Civilization next April with a new turn-based strategy game

“The Next Mass Effect” (Bioware): A brief teaser hints at where the newly announced game will head

After a tumultuous year, it’s refreshing to see so many interesting new games on the horizon. Perhaps some of these titles will be up for the top prize at next year’s Game Awards?