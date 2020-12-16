Tom Cruise Threatens to Fire Crew for Not Following Covid-19 Protocols on Set of Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise rightfully unloads his wrath at crew members on Mission Impossible 7 set in London for not following proper Covid-19 protocols.

London paper, The Sun, provided audio recording of an infuriated Tom Cruise disciplining his crew; listen here.

The Mission Impossible 7 production is produced by Tom Cruise. Not only is his money being used to create the film, but Cruise also rented two ships to keep the crew and others safe from the Coronavirus. The reported cost of those ships according to Travel Pulse is “500,000 euros or $591,545 in U.S. dollars for one month.”

The filming was shut down due to Covid-19 for nearly five months. In the audio Cruise clearly states that he is not only thinking selfishly but also for the other people working hard on the film. He states, “No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night, so I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies.”

Tom Cruise takes Covid-19 seriously as should the rest of the world, but he also usually takes everything he does pretty seriously. Simon Pegg said during an interview with Conan regarding how serious Cruise takes filming and performing his own stunts, “He loves it. He trains and literally becomes the best.” Furthermore, Cruise said, “I trained a year and a half to fly a helicopter,” that training was for one of the Mission Impossible franchise films.

He chases excellence, which is why he begins the audio recording reminding the crew, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.” Cruise continues explaining, “I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We’re creating thousands of jobs you mother f***ers.”

As a leader of the set and in Hollywood, Tom Cruise threatens to fire those who won’t follow proper safety protocols and thereby, jeopardizing the film, the jobs, and the health of other people.

Despite the incident, Mission Impossible 7 remains on schedule and is set to release in November 2021.