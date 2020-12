With the holidays now here, and many games offering holiday events, CGM has teamed up with Gameforge to offer some code givaways for their most popular games. With 8X codes on offer per game, there are planty of changes to win and jump into these games to get the best the holidays has to offer. With codes for TERA, NosTale and Metin2, if you are a fan of MMORPG’s and love getting in game special items, now is the time!

Contest closes December 23, 2020, with winners announced shortly after.