Cyberpunk 2077 Removed From PS Store, Stays on Xbox

PlayStation has taken Cyberpunk 2077 off its digital storefront for PS4 and PS5 after players reported an overwhelming amount of issues with the current generation build.

According to PlayStation over their social media feeds, owners unsatisfied with the game can request a full refund through a special page on their PSN site. However, the page has since been experiencing problems while PlayStation asked users to wait until it’s fixed.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

The decision comes shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 launched to mixed reviews as Night City was filled with bugs. These varied, from massive performance drops to NPC glitches, level-breaking walls and other strange visual happenings. More problems also came from texture pop-ins, vehicles being flown to the sky and in-game assets being outright missing. The glitches also divided players, some of which were okay while others requested a refund. PlayStation 4 users would also be the first console players to receive an offer to refund Cyberpunk until studio CD Projekt Red improve the final product with patches.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated launch was also marred by technical issues which hurt reviews for Cyberpunk 2077. Videos recorded by PS4 and PS5 players spotted the glitches and bugs while CDPR responded earlier this week. According to the developers, the final product for PS4 wasn’t shown to the public until it reached players on Day One. This was when the studio neglected to spot many of the bugs which plagued Night City after eight years of development. Of course, the current gen issues extended to Xbox One players with performance and visual drops.

“We would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase,” CDPR stated in their apology earlier this week, adding they supported players who opted for a full refund until Cyberpunk was finished. “We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles.”

Much of the issues were also confirmed in the studio’s official conference call, while CDPR admitted they put more focus on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. The studio reportedly delayed the game in an effort to build its current-gen versions, though developers suggested issues were much worse. The PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077 sat on a number one spot for its digital sales since release, quickly overtaking most games before removal.

PS4 and PS5 players can now access the refund page and opt-in if they choose. It’s still unknown if Xbox One and Xbox Series X players will have their own respective option for a full refund. As of now, the game can’t be purchased digitally through the PS store for current and next gen systems.

Update at 1:09pm EST: Xbox has also announced it would offer its players refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, but the game won’t be removed from its own digital platforms. Players can continue purchasing the game over the Xbox One and Xbox Series X storefronts.

To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page here: https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

In a tweet, Microsoft and Xbox Support stated players should “get the experience they expect” over their consoles while full refunds can be made with their accounts. They also acknowledged CDPR’s efforts “in extremely challenging circumstances” in receiving feedback and releasing Cyberpunk 2077 to divided feelings. Similar to PlayStation, Xbox is pointing customers to its own page. Those looking to start the refund can do so by logging in under their standard instructions. There, the request would be assessed by Xbox before players get a reply.