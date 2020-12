On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan sits down with Shak, Clement, and Chris sit down to follow up on the Video Game Awards; and discuss Sephiroth’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and the mess that is Cyberpunk 2077—both the game, and it’s removal from the Playstation and Xbox marketplace.

Afterwards, Shak fills the gang in on all the movie and TV news from the Disney, including all the Marvel and Star Wars updates.