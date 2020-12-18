The 11 Best Gifts for The PlayStation Fans In Your Life

The PlayStation 5 is now one of the hottest selling items you can buy if you are a PlayStation fan. With the chance to experience console games in 4K at 120FPS, it is a major leap for what gaming means in the living room. Sadly, the PS5 is near impossible to find, so if you don’t have one already, any gamers on your list may need to wait till after the holidays, but we have put a list together that collects the best the PlayStation platform has to offer. From games to hardware, while the console may need to wait, at least there will be gifts under the tree.

I was already a massive fan of the original, so I knew I was going to like it. However, remasters and remakes are often shallow, surface-level polish on an old framework. They often look or run better than the original, but it’s usually just “better framerate and resolution support”. So while I knew I was going to enjoy the actual gameplay, I wasn’t expecting much from an audio-visual standpoint aside from “It’s Demon’s Souls, but you can play it on a 4K TV with a better framerate”. What I got was the best looking console game I’ve ever played, and one that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the best the PC world has to offer — and I can play it on a big-screen from the comfort of my couch. Bluepoint knocked it out of the park so far the ball killed someone in a distant suburb. Sony needs to buy the studio yesterday, and god help them if they aren’t already working on a Bloodborne remaster. This game is a must-buy, it’s the second best launch title EVER behind Mario 64, and is absolutely, in my opinion, a system-selling example of what this new generation of consoles brings to the table.

As accessories go, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is a core aspect to the PS5 experience. It improves on what the DualShock 4 offered in almost every way and did so in a stylish, sleek looking package. With the new levels of haptic feedback the DualSense makes the experience of playing a game much more tactile and engaging, moving away from simple rumble into a level of immersion all its own.

With USB-C charging, adaptive triggers and a new comfortable design, the DualSense marks a major reason the PS5 is such an exciting console offering. It is a well-built controller that takes even the small details into account, delivering a quality first party offering that will be hard to match. While there is one included with every PlayStation 5, for families or people that want that local co-op availability, a second DualSense is a no brainer, and the first place anyone picking up their new PS5 should look when adding to their gaming setup.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II is a perfectly paced emotional rollercoaster ride from start to finish. When The Last of Us originally released in 2013 there was a lot of discussion from players in the community whether or not the game should ever receive a sequel and become a franchise, with many fearing that a second entry could never live up to the original. The jury is still out on that answer until a much wider audience gets its hands on the game, but from my perspective, The Last of Us Part II is a true sequel that matches the same quality of storytelling as the original and will stick with me as one of the defining games of this console generation.

With multiplayer dominating both console and PC, the need for an amazing headset has never been more important, and thankfully the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is one of the best yet from Sony. This new PlayStation headset has been engineered to work with the PlayStation 5’s 3D Audio capabilities and has a look that feels right at home next to the PlayStation 5 console.

An Accessory that offers fantastic audio and an overall comfortable feeling design, the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a great offering and one tailor made to experience the best the PS5 has to offer. The headset has a built-in microphone, an internal battery that will offer 12 hours of audio on a single charge and works with both the PSVR and PS4’s should the need arise. Looking good and sounding good, if you have a PS5 and need a headset that takes advantage of all the features on offer, this is the best option currently on the market.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales is a tightly packed improvement on 2018’s entry. Its engaging characters and fun moment to moment game play combines well with the next-gen visuals and emotionally rich story. If you’re going to pick up only one single-player game to play with your PS5 than Miles is a worthwhile choice.

The Steelseries Arctis 7P headsets have a lot to offer in terms of quality and comfort, especially on your new PlaySation 5. They certainly aren’t the end all be all of headsets, and fussy audiophiles will probably find some frustration when it comes to musical fidelity, but for the price these are well worth the investment. The Arctis 7X is going to be your best bet if you are looking for compatibility across all the devices you may potentially own, but barring Microsoft’s consoles, either would be a fantastic addition to your gaming setup.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is a wonderful return to form for Treyarch, who have adopted some of the best gameplay mechanics from Modern Warfare and blended it with a fan-favourite theme which delivers. The campaign gives players a short, but sweet spy movie which can often feel too by-the-numbers. Treyarch’s refined multiplayer comes with a rewarding progression across new and classic modes. Traditional team deathmatch, hardpoint and domination feel like a refreshing update from the 2010 game’s core experience. There’s just enough modern flair to give the ambitious Dirty Bomb and Combined Arms modes a try with friends, offering a slower but strategic way to compete. The content will only improve with content updates, which also translate to a highly replayable Zombies experience. Die Maschine is an engaging crash course, with loads of added information to guide players along the way. In an annual release, Treyarch has managed to pull one of the series’ most compelling settings back and find a new and creative chapter to tell using history and neon-soaked synthwaves.

With all the new tech in the DualSense Controller, it is only inevitiable it will eventually die if you don’t keep it plugged in, and this is even more true when you have a few controllers kicking around. The DualSense Charging Station is a great solution, letting you always have a controller charging and be at the ready when your DualSense dies while in a game. It is simple to set up, and keeps with the stylish PS5 design while being a continent place to keep controllers when not in use.

With ports at a premium, it is great to not have one dedicated to keeping your DualSense charging, and the DualSense Charging Station ensures up to two controllers are charging at any one time. For anyone that has a family and need to ensure more than one controller is charged at any one time, the DualSense Charging Station is a life savour, ensuring siblings can spend more time enjoying the PS5, and less time fighting over the one charged controller.

There is something to be said for wearing the clothing of a fandom, and the same is true with PlayStation. With everyone wanting to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 and stores simply not having stock, there has been no better time to pick up some PlayStation gear that will rep the brand, while everyone waits for the next chance to buy the console. With a selection of clothing from all the major PlayStation franchises, including PlayStation logo and legacy, the PlayStation Gear store has something for even the most picky of fans.

With streaming at the core of the PlayStation 5, and with more people than ever wanting to broadcast their gameplay to the world, the PlayStation HD Camera accessory is a must own to take advantage of these features. It is stylish, and features the iconic PS5 design, and is compatible with all the streaming features currently a part of the PS5 experience.

The PlayStation HD Camera allows for the use of special background removal tools to remove unwanted aspects from the scene, and works with picture-in-picture making settings and other options for cropping and framing. If you are streaming, and want to jump into the games and spend less time messing with systems or external solutions, the PlayStation HD Camera makes the process easy, quick all while offering up professional looking final results.

Ghost of Tsushima

I adore Ghost of Tsushima in some pretty major ways. It certainly isn’t a perfect game, but it is fairly close. I can see myself sinking an egregious amount of time perfecting my fighting skills or just hunting down all the rad cosmetic gear strewn about the world. Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent homage to classic samurai films and a darn good game to boot. It is truly a master class in presentation and has fun, engaging gameplay throughout.