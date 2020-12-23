2020 Holiday Mouse Pad Gift Guide

With the holidays just around the corner, there are a number of gaming must-haves that people are eagerly anticipating as gifts. While Mousepads aren’t the most exciting part of a gaming setup they are integral, and some of them are even exciting in their own right. Without further ado, here are the best mousepads to complete any gaming setup.

Best Large Mouse pad

Fan Fit Gaming Professional Large Gaming Mouse Pad

Price: $22.49

Fan Fit Gaming Professional Large Gaming Mouse Pad

Perfect for those who like a little personality in their mousepads, FanFit gaming has a great slate of gorgeous mousepads that can fit all your peripherals on them. From Keyboard Cats to Cyberpunk-inspired fun and LGBTQ+ themed mousepads, there’s lots to love and the large size combined with the affordable price make them a standout.

Best Budget Mouse pad

Razer Gigantus V2 Medium + Large Mouse pad

Price: $14.99- $24.99

Razer Gigantus V2 Medium + Large Mousepad

Clocking in at $14.99 for the medium and $24.99 for the large, the Razer Gigantus V2 is a good entry-level mousepad from Razer. It features a thick, high-density rubber foam material that provides a small cushion of comfort for long gaming sessions. Its anti-slip base performs well so that you can focus on clicking heads or doing work. While it’s not as durable as its hard pad brethren, the dual sides mean that you get extra life out of your mousepad.

Best Rechargeable Mouse pad

Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System

Price: $119.99

Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System

The Logitech G Powerplay is built for those who want every piece of their gaming setup to standout. Not only does it charge compatible Logitech mouses, but it also features RGB integration and is available in either a cloth or hard pad design. Logitech is arguably the best mouse manufacturer in the market today, and if you have a compatible Logitech Wireless Mouse then the G Powerplay is the perfect companion.

Best Premium Mouse pad

Razer Acari

Price: $79.99

Razer Acari

The Razer Acari is a fantastically durable mouse pad that manages to look good, feel good and blend in well. The number one issue with most mousepads is that they’re made of cloth or similar fabric materials, that don’t last very long. That’s why they’re mostly dark colours so that after a year of spilling drinks and general wear and tear the faults are somewhat hidden. With the Acari, there’s no need to hide spills because you can simply wipe off the plastic base every once in a while and maintain the like-new sheen. It also is cool to the touch and comfortable to use for long periods of time. At $79.99 it is a pricey mousepad, but its durability and stylish finish make it worth the investment.