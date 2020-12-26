The Biggest Boxing Day Electronics Deals On Amazon Canada

If you live in Canada, Boxing Day is one of the biggest days for sales and deals. But with many Canadians avoiding the rush at physical stores, online shopping wins the day for deals that can be jumped on from the safety of your home computer. With all the deals being teased, we are here to bring you the latest from Amazon, so you know what is worth your time, and what is not work spending that new gift card on.

From Razer to JBL, we have selected the best tech deals on Amazon Canada, to help you find that new mouse, keyboard, or set of bluetooth headphones you always wanted, but did not get this year. Discounts listed below:

Save up to 44% on Razer gaming peripherals

Save up to 43% on digital storage (Seagate & SanDisk)

Save up to 40% on monitors from Samsung

Save up to 36% off on Anker charging accessories

Save up to 35% off on Soundcore headphones and speakers

35% on Networking Essentials

Save up to 33% on Ring Video Doorbells

Save up to 31% on JBL wireless speakers and headphones

Save up to 30% on CyberPower Products

Save up to 30% off on Eufy security cameras and Nebula projectors

Save up to 30% on select home security cameras

Save up to 30% on Samsung Storage

Save up to 27% on laptops from Acer, Asus, and LG

Save up to 24% on Sony wireless headphones and earbuds

Save up to 20% on Tile Bluetooth Trackers

Save up to 20% on Bose wireless speakers and headphones

Save up to 18% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Keep in mind that CGMagazine may receive commissions when you click our links and make purchases. However, this does not impact our reviews and comparisons. We try our best to keep things fair and balanced, in order to help you make the best choice for you.