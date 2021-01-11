Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Under Polish Investigation by Watchdog

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is now under an investigation by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for its allegations of misleading customers after the highly anticipated game launched in December 2020.

According to GamesIndustry and Polish publication Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, the investigation is the latest effort to learn what happened with CDPR’s turbulent launch. Much of the issues stemmed from a lack of marketing around its PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, which were kept in the dark from audiences until release. This was when outlets and players reported countless bugs, frame rate issues and other technical mishaps which contrasted CDPR’s attention to quality. Of course, the launch resulted in the PlayStation Store and Xbox both offering refunds with Sony removing the PS4 version from its digital front.

CDPR also received a class-action lawsuit around their promises for a high-quality game which was under eight years in the making. The studio also responded with an apology while staying firm on their legal defenses and being prepared for a case. But the legal matters are also being handled by the UOKiK, who are now holding the studio accountable for repairing Cyberpunk 2077 in post-launch patches. The office also cited “persons who filed complaints and are dissatisfied with purchase due to the inability to play games on owned equipment despite previous assurances,” suggesting amendments and solutions were in order with possible consequences.

Much of its marketing was also tied to its PC versions, with most gameplay demos contrasting its release version. Game reviewers and other influencers were also given the PC version without an opportunity to view the console versions until after launch. A direct statement from CDPR admits there was less focus on the PS4 and Xbox versions which were allegedly causing further delays.

The investigation would also explore more about CDPR’s eight-year long history behind the game, as developers were reportedly pressed for time behind release dates. Cyberpunk 2077 was also delayed several times before it ultimately released on December 2020. The staff’s bonuses were also made conditional on game sales and reviews, but CDPR would forego this will full pay. UOKiK also stated CDPR would face a fine from ten percent of its annual revenue if they fail to make up for customers.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch has also reduced interest in the game, with PC players dropping by almost 80 percent after its first month. A January and February patch for 2021 will be released on every version to mitigate technical issues and boost performance.