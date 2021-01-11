Lenovo Reveals ThinkReality A3 AR Glasses With Holographic Office Space

Lenovo has unveiled their latest ThinkReality A3 AR goggles at CES 2021, with its latest iteration letting computer workers open more windows in their rooms for multitasking. The goggles also pack inside-out tracking features which turn any room into a holographic one-way desktop.

In its trailer, the glasses were shown as a USB-powered unit which would be integrated with Windows 10. Users could naturally move desktop windows outside of their computer screens and into the air. This unlocks a variety of multitasking and productivity features including video calls in the built-in 8MP 1080p HD cameras. Both the lens in each glasses feature full 1080p displays for crisp holographic windows and other tools. For 3D and mechanical design, the glasses can also project scale models which can be projected into the room with other users. In its AR environment, the glasses are also portable and can be used with any laptop for an optimal at-home experience.

This is also where the ThinkReality A3 can also plug into select Motorola phones with USB-C for a nearly tether-free use. In Lenovo’s release, the A3 would add a digital solution which is powered by the mobile-based Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 chip. This would be extended with the A3’s fish eye cameras for tracking and full coverage for holograms in a room with memory of the layout.

““The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones, Strategy and Emerging VP Jon Pershke said, adding they can add more for any computer-based shift.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 – Lenovo

“Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are,” he said.

The ThinkReality A3 comes in multiple versions including a PC Edition for larger tasks and the Industrial Edition for hands-on environments outside offices. Unlike the standard PC Edition, the Industrial A3 is made for “factory floors and laboratories to busy retail and hospitality spaces,” which is where its use with Motorola phones can enable workers to use holograms as they move along. The A3 also builds on the ThinkReality A6 glasses with upgraded sensors, removable and swappable batteries and expandable SD storage.

All versions of Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 release worldwide mid-2021, while pricing has yet to be announced.