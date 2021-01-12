AMD CES 2021 Showcases Ryzen 5000 for Mobile PCs

AMD showcased their latest iterations of Ryzen at CES 2021 including 150 new mobile systems which use the Ryzen 5000 series for laptops in 2021. The company also showed off the new Zen 3 architecture shrunken in a mobile format for the latest Windows laptops in a partnership.

AMD turned their heads towards gaming, which grew as a renewed interest over 2020 as more people stayed at home. This generated a demand for gaming computers as the company discussed their collaboration with Sony to power the PlayStation 5 through similar AMD core and graphic processors. The current RDNA 2 architecture embedded in the hardware would also enable double the performance in their upcoming mobile computers. This was shown through Dirt 5 running at ultra settings at 1440p without a major drop in frames.

In a partnership with Microsoft, the companies focused on their gaming aspects using AMD’s graphics architecture. This started with several gaming computers which made use of its Ryzen and RX series and the Xbox Series X which used a custom Zen CPU. The next gen console also used a custom graphics processor to power upcoming games including Halo Infinite and the existing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Both Microsoft and AMD reaffirmed their commitments to create more portable Windows computers and desktops using Ryzen towards 2021. AMD also collaborated with HP for a number of computer products, starting with digital education solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and ultra-thin consumer notebooks. Lucasfilm and ILM made an appearance to talk about AMD’s involvement behind films and TV series including Star Wars.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processor – AMD

The first 2020 PCs were powered by the new Zen 3 architecture – something that would continue into 2021 with almost 20 percent boosted performance and end-to-end enhancements compared to its predecessor. The Ryzen 5000 series was revealed with the Zen 3 mobile processor for laptops, enabling longer battery life and bigger clock speeds. This would translate to gaming, as laptops become more optimized and efficient for the next generation. Its notebooks can also process more high-fidelity creation apps, including bigger Microsoft Office tasks and the Adobe Suite in hyper-thin notebooks. With over eight cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U packs significantly more performance over the Intel Core i7-1185G7 by 18 percent. This applies to video creation, with encoding being 44 percent faster than the i7 and nearly 40 percent more performance in games with RTX on.

This performance is done entirely over a hyper thin laptop, with Zen 3 boosting power to an all-day 17.5 hours on general usage and up to 21 hours on endless Netflix binging or movie viewing. Its HX series also pack Zen 3 cores, but add an unlocked feature for significant boosts in performance. Games including Horizon Zero Dawn were shown running at over 100 frames per second over a portable laptop with high settings. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X would also be included in the latest notebooks, sporting 13 percent higher single thread performance than the i9-10980HK and 35 percent overall performance. Many of the first Zen 3 and Ryzen 5000 integrated laptops arrive as early as February 2021.