Bethesda Teases New Indiana Jones Game

While many thought the creation of the “LucasFilm Games” brand was only for upcoming Star Wars IP, it appears they have a few surprises up their sleeves with the announcement of a new game in the Indiana Jones franchise

In a brief tweet and a short teaser video, Bethesda announced that the new Indiana Jones game will be in development under Machine Games, the development team that worked on Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

While no details exist at this time, it is interesting to see the newly established Lucasfilm Games extending its reach beyond the Star Wars franchise. Whether the release of this game will coincide with the newest Indiana Jones film, remains to be seen, however considering how the release of 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront was hastened to line up with the release of The Force Awakens, it wouldn’t be unlikely.

It’s been a little over a decade since the release of a true Indiana Jones game—with Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings releasing in 2009 on PS2, Wii and DS to mostly middling and negative reviews. While the series’ 2003 entry Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb was much more well received on the PS2 and Xbox, none seemed to achieve the true classic status like that of the SNES’s Indiana Jones’ Greatest Adventures.