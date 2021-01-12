- Nvidia Unveils RTX 30 GPUs for Laptop Gaming at CES 2021

Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 processors are coming to laptops across 2021, with gamers and users being able to take the high fidelity PC graphics with them. The mid-tiered GeForce RTX 3060 was also revealed with a $329 price tag and major upgrades to keep 60fps PC gaming stable.

Its brief CES 2021 presentation was dedicated to gaming as more players were at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This gave Nvidia a direction in building on existing architectures like its DLSS. The feature would reduce the performance loads of ray tracing without compromises; something that would be arriving in games like Call of Duty Warzone and already present in a few next-generation titles on PC. The free DLSS feature would also reach Outriders, with Nvidia graphics cards being able to reach over 100 frames with high and RTX settings on.

Nvidia announced Ray Tracing would hit existing games including Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach and 2.5D action platformer F.I.S.T. The games would naturally support G-Sync over a select number of compatible monitors including the AOC Agon Pro and four other new screens from Acer Predator and Asus ROG. The RTX 3060 would deliver 60 frames per second gaming with RTX on, compromising for high performance with power efficiency and CPU load. This gives the most demanding games including Cyberpunk 2077 stability with DLSS turned on as well.

RTX Ampere Family – Nvidia

Using the Ampere architecture, it sports 13 Shader Teraflops and is supported with 12GB G6 RAM. Like other RTX graphics cards, the 3060 also includes exclusive Ray Tracing and DLSS setting in games. The GeForce RTX 3060 will be adopted by EVGA, PALIT, PNY, GIGABYTE, ASUS and MSI. They were also surprised released with buying options over their website. Ampere was also a launching point for their next generation of gaming laptops, with its RTX 30 series being designed for players and content creators on-the-go.

Its mobile processors would also sport the same desktop-quality RTX and DLSS, with the latter being more important in keeping frames steady over laptops. Its second generation RTX and third generation Max-Q would help double performance for a future-proof portable gaming experience. These would also be packed in a number of ultrathin laptops which manage to pack silent speeds and a Dynamic Boost 2.0 – a new feature which can shift power to the CPU, GPU and RAM in real time to keep games stable. This would “constantly optimize” the laptop in demanding games and stressful performance moments. Whisper mode has also been tweaked with settings that let users choose the volume levels, fan speeds and acoustics of their laptop coolers.

These optimizations would be seen over upcoming laptops including the Lenovo Legion Slim 7. ASUS’ G15 laptop would pack the 3070 with support for 1440p gaming and up to 90fps in games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. The premium RTX 3080 would also be included in Alienware’s m15 gaming laptop with up to 16GB DDR6 RAM and over 100 frames per second at 1440p. Content creators can also make use of Nvidia Studio, an architecture which uses RTX to add movie-quality effects and other tools for projects. Monthly studio drivers alongside the game ready ones will also support creators across 50 RTX supported applications including the Adobe Suite, DaVinci Resolve and Blender.

RTX Ampere Integrated Gaming Laptops – Nvidia

The GeForce RTX 3060 ti is now available online starting at $329 MSRP. Over 70 new gaming and studio laptops are also being released from every OEM starting on January 26, 2020 at $999 MSRP.