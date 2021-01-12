Razer Blade Laptops Revealed with New CES 2021 Goodies

Razer has announced its 2021 line of Blade laptops, sporting a sleek form factor to fit the upcoming Intel 11th-Gen cores. The personal computers also pack higher power from the latest mobile-based processors while further boosting efficiency.

In its CES 2021 briefing, Razer reiterated its focus to branch out on niches beyond gaming. This included its 2020 peripherals for productivity and audio-based devices alongside traditional gaming computers. But the highlight went towards its new Razer Blade 15 and Pro 17, sporting a bigger Full-HD panel with 360Hz refresh rate for smoother navigation and competitive edge for games like Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Valorant. The base model still gives players a 1080p experience at 144Hz to maintain high-fidelity movement. The Razer Blade 15 also receives 240Hz Quad-HD panel option, outputting resolutions at 1440p with Nvidia GSync integration. It’s worth noting its base model includes a QHD panel with an extended color space, packing prices down with a premiere gaming experience.

Razer Blade 17

Razer also continued their focus for 4K gaming, giving content creators a full touch-capacitive display with 1MS response time. This applies to general gaming, with “snappy” gameplay and bezel-less presentation. The new Blade is also made in partnership with Nvidia to include Geforce RTX graphics cards, adding next-gen ray tracing visuals under performance friendly optimizations. The new generation of Razer Blades also sport upgraded CPUs, with the base Blade 15 model coming with the Intel 10th Gen i7 10750 with 6 cores and 12 threads (at up to 5GHz OC). The Advanced Blade 15 gives premium owners the higher i7-10875, pushing speeds with 8 cores, 16 threads and up to 5.1GHz Max Boost.

The Blade 15 is also one of the smallest 15″ gaming laptops, with the latest hardware packed just 10 percent under the MSI G566 and 25% less than the Alienware M15 R3. The laptop also lets users access the Dual Storage and SSD via open slots for some futureproofing. This adds longevity with expandable memory and storage to pack more games in the digital library. Of course, the Razer Blade units come with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C and Type A ports to use with other Razer accessories. The Razer 4K monitors can also be plugged into the Blade’s HDMI 2.1 output which supports the aforementioned resolutions. Content creators also receive the benefits of a UHS-III SD Card Reader and the 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack for online play.

The entire Blade 15 line is split into four base models with four advanced premium models. The base versions with the 17.3 display starts at $1699 MSRP with pre orders available on January 12, 2020. Shipping starts as soon as February 2021. Its more advanced Blade Pro 17 line starts at $2299 MSRP with the beefier i7-10875H.