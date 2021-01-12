Terrible Warriors Podcast Spotlight: The End of Time and Other Bothers

Today in a Terrible Warriors Podcast Spotlight, Justin connects with Sean Howard from The End of Time & Other Bothers!

Improvised Storyteller Extraordinaire

You may remember Sean as our uncontrollable stripping scoundrel in the Root: The RPG kickstarter special we hosted in 2019. When he’s not turning his clothing into improvised weaponry he’s hosting a LOT of really cool podcasts. In particular he’s the GM and mastermind behind The End of Time & Other Bothers, an Actual Play podcast using Dungeon World and set in the fictional world of one of Sean’s other podcasts, the radio drama Alba Salix.

At The Corner of Improv and Tabletop

Along with End of Time he’s also responsible for other long form improvised dramas and actual-play shows and in this interview we break down what we love and what we don’t love in the intersection of improv and tabletop storytelling. Like most of the conversations I have with Sean this went all over the place and I hope you get something out of it that will inspire and motivate you towards your next game.



