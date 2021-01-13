Cleer Audio Announces Two New True Wireless Earbuds With Noise Cancellation

Cleer Audio, industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer introduces two new True Wireless Headphones with noise cancellation, the Ally Plus II (two) and Roam NC models for early 2021 that are certain to shake the competition with new technologies, features and lower True Wireless pricing.

The new ALLY Plus II noise cancelling true wireless headphone delivers industry leading hybrid noise cancellation, and battery life for up to 11 hrs. of playback. Its strong wireless connectivity, enhanced call quality with dual-microphones and Qualcomm cVc 8th generation noise reduction technology makes these a perfect companion for on-the-go lifestyles. Complemented by the new Cleer+ app, users can customize both the noise cancelling and sound performance of the Ally Plus II. Its small jewel box style charging case offers both USB-C and Qi wireless charging options for an additional 22 hrs. of playback, ¾33 hrs. of total playback. The wireless charging case showcases the earbuds with its see-through window helping confirm that the earbuds are charging when stored.

The Ally Plus II provides the latest in noise cancellation technology, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, specially tuned for optimal effect. Cleer custom filters are applied along with ergonomic features with the sound pipe angling the eartip as well as specialized silicon eartips that reduce pressure in the ear canal for extended wear. The adaptive noise cancellation senses your surroundings with the Feed Forward and Feed Back mics to provide optimal suppression of environmental sounds. In addition, we optimized our Cleer+ app to further customize ambient noise levels. The app also provides EQ levels and a custom option to personalize your listening experience even further.





From its breathtaking design, sonic performance and noise cancellation capabilities this true wireless earbud provides the features and performance of products 2x its cost. The Adaptive Noise Cancellation makes the ALLY PLUS II the first true wireless headphone to provide this functionality at this price point. In addition, its custom tuned 10 mm dynamic drivers and custom sound pipe provide a wonderful listening experience. (Ally Plus II U.S. MSRP: $129.99, available in Midnight Blue and Stone. Shipping March 2021)

The Roam NC True Wireless Headphone hits the market at a low $59.99 offering consumers a new way to experience, afford and own True Wireless with Active Noise Cancelling technology. Roam NC delivers superior sound for music with 5.8mm custom tuned dynamic drivers by Cleer’s acoustic lab and features noise cancelling that blocks noise up to 25dB for distraction free listening. Users can control noise cancelation and ambient aware levels, set custom EQ levels or choose a preset and customize control with the Cleer+ APP. Roam NC’s give users complete control from the earbuds; Play/Pause, control track or volume, or access your voice assistant with simple touch commands. Dual microphones with Qualcomm cVc technology ensure clear and crisp calls when talking on the phone while on the go or working remotely.

The new light weight earbud ergonomic design is sweat resistant (IPX4 rated), fits secure and is built for all-day comfort. Roam NC’s long battery life delivers up to 15 hours of total battery life, 5 hours for earbuds and extra 10 hours charge with the small, pocket friendly charging case. (Case size reduced by 20% compared to Ally). Playback hours and battery life are rated with noise cancelling feature turned on. Roam NC features Quick Charge that provides 1 hour playback with the earbuds in the charging case for 5 min. (Roam NC U.S. MSRP: $59.99, available in Graphite, Caramel and Sand. Shipping in April 2021).

Cleer’s Ally Plus will remain in the 2021 line up.