Cleer Audio’s Crescent Super-Smart Home Speaker Readies for Market

Cleer Audio is pleased to announce its award-winning Crescent Smart Home Speaker will begin shipping in early January 2021. Crescent’s sleek shape and modern design are an interior designer’s dream and make this speaker something worth hearing and seeing. With a linear array of eight custom 40mm full-range drivers and two 3.3″ subwoofers, the Crescent performs like no speaker of its size or class. Its use of beamforming technology marries exceptional industrial design and engineering with the latest technology for a customizable listening experience. For an immersive listening experience, Wide Stereo Mode mimics a the sonic ambiance of a large orchestral performance, creating a soundstage from the stereo for far field and near field listening, like sitting in a room with hi-fi audio setup; Room Filling Mode evenly disperses sound throughout a room, perfect for a party situation; and most intimately, 3D Immersive Mode, uses cutting edge beamforming technology to focus the sound toward a single location, creating the ultimate sweet spot and allowing for the best possible sound experience, like being in the movie or gaming scene.

Powered by Google Assistant, the Crescent incorporates an optimized mic array with noise-rejection technology for superior far-field voice recognition. The Crescent also supports Hi-Res digital audio formats and streaming from Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, AAC, FLAC, WMA and Apple Lossless, and Chromecast. With Wifi, a 3.5mm Aux, RJ25 and optical inputs, it also easily supports additional audio sources. Crescent’s showstopping design was intended to harmonize with its surroundings, whether it is placed in a non-traditional or traditional spot in the home. A speaker grille with an acoustic constructed structure and a reinforced speaker cabinet with glass fiber ribs for reduced vibrations and sonic resonance. (Crescent U.S. MSRP: $699.99, available in Champagne. Shipping late January 2021)