Cleer Audio’s Enduro ANC Headphone Hits The Market In Early 2021

Cleer Audio, industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer plans shipment of its new noise cancelling headphone, the Enduro ANC in first quarter of 2021. The Enduro ANC noise cancelling headphone operates for 60 hours of extended playback with the noise cancelling feature enabled —doubling the industry-average time. Cleer Audio is one of the first brands implementing Qualcomm’s QCC5126 chip, along with Cleer’s software team accounts for the Enduro ANC’s advanced power management ability. In addition to being able to block noise up to 25 decibels, the noise-cancelling performance is customizable, based on where its being used, optimizing the balance between limiting unwanted noise and audio performance.

Using the new Cleer Connect app, users will be able to adjust settings for specific situations, e.g., traveling via airplane, train or car or use in a café or outdoors. Enduro ANC also features Cleer’s patented 40mm Ironless DriverTM and Google Fast Pair 2.0. Made from a high-grade molded plastic, with ergonomically designed memory foam earpads, the Enduro ANC craftsmanship and light weight design ensures that is comfortable to wear for the long haul. Its slim adjustable headband flexes but doesn’t weaken, so that the out-of-box pressure on the ears and crown of the head is optimum. (Enduro ANC U.S. MSRP: $149.99, available in Navy, and Light Grey. Shipping February 2021)