MSI Announces PRO MP271 Series Professional Monitors

MSI, a world leader in high performance and innovative computing solutions, announced the PRO MP271 Series professional monitors. Featuring an IPS panel with wide viewing angle and enhanced viewing experience, eye care and ergonomic design, PRO MP271 series are designed with efficiency and productivity in mind. Crafted with reliable materials, and optimized with the exclusive applicability for any situation, it is built to deliver a clear visual and user experience.

The innovative PRO MP271 Series monitor is designed to increase visual comfort while performing the computer tasks at home or in the office. The PRO MP271QP, PRO MP271P and PRO MP271, with MSI Anti-Flicker Technology, eliminate flickering and effectively reduce eye fatigue and provide a more comfortable viewing experience during prolonged screen time. The Less Blue Light Mode also filters visual exposure to the blue spectrum light during daily use scenarios. Both of the eye care technologies are certified by TUV Rheinland to make sure that PRO MP271 series bring the most comfortable viewing experience for users while enhancing the productivity at home or in the office.

With a complete adjustable stand, the screen of PRO MP271QP and PRO MP271P can be turned to 90 degree, so you can learn the dancing course with a verical video filmed by your favorite youtuber. The stand of both monitors supports with adjustable swivel, tilt, pivot and height to provide the most ergonomic environment for users. Furthermore, with MSI Display Kit app, you are able to shift the screen to different modes and learn effectively in different situations just with keyboard and mouse, no matter at home or in the office. For example, the screen display can be separated into two parts so you can read the wording and look at the images at the same time. The two 2 W built-in speakers allow you to listen to audio files or join on-line courses and conference-call without connecting external speakers or wearing an earphone.

The MSI PRO MP271 and PRO MP271P have been certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and awarded with the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2021. Need to take notes while having on-line courses or conference call at home? With two PRO MP271 series monitors, you can see more, do more and protect our environment at the same time. The PRO MP271 Series can be mounted with the MSI MT81 VESA Compatible monitor arm to make the screen closer to you if need it and to enjoy the benefit of space saving, or even mount MSI Cubi mini PC on the back of PRO MP271 which support the VESA interface standard. The MSI PRO 271 series monitors can help provide a better productivity for you, protect your eyes with the most ergonomic way and protect our environment as well. The MSI PRO 271 series would Be Your Window To The World, and it will be for sure.