CD Projekt Red Douple-Dips on Class Action Suits Over Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit with a second class action suit over the launch of their trouble blockbuster.

The company issued a statement confirming that a second case has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The “content of the claim, including its subject and scope, is the same” as the previous lawsuit, which will adjudicate if “the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages.”

CD Projekt Red is besieged by complaints with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. (Forbes)

In addition to the lawsuits, the studio is also under investigation with Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK).

In the month since the game’s launch, evidence has been mounting that CD Projekt Red knowingly released a bug-addled product to PlayStation and Xbox players. Former staffers have revealed that the game’s initial release date announcement had come as a shock to many on the development team, and that they doubted the game would be ready even by December 2020.

The company’s heads have been on damage control for the past month. Co-founder Marcin Iwiński admitted last week that “the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet.” Meanwhile Studio Head Adam Badowski used the PC version’s high scores to defend the overall integrity of their product.

If the lawsuits or investigation determine any malice on CD Projekt Red’s part, severe penalties may be enacted. UOKiK could fine them up to 10% of their annual income, while neither lawsuit has specified the damages sought.