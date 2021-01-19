Sound Blaster Z SE: Greater Sound Blaster Punch for Less

Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster Z SE, the latest addition to its well-established Sound Blaster Z-series. This Special Edition comes with updated features designed to deliver an even better audio experience backed by 30 years of audio processing legacy. Sporting a myriad of newly added gaming profiles, as well as microphone and headphone EQ presets, the Sound Blaster Z SE is the ideal sound card for gaming and even video conferencing while working from home.

Featuring the same high-quality audio specifications as its predecessor, with up to 116 dB SNR at an amazing bit rate of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz, the Sound Blaster Z SE offers users an extra boost to entertainment and gaming audio. It includes additional gaming acoustic profiles optimized for the hottest games like PUBG and microphone EQ presets tuned for crystal clear communication. Sound Blaster Z SE now also supports 7.1 virtual on headphones and discrete 5.1 on speakers with an expanded list of headphone profiles to include the latest models to offer an optimized listening experience for users.

These new features are all conveniently accessible via the updated software suite, the Sound Blaster Command where users can enjoy the latest audio technologies and enhancements that are fully customizable. For existing Sound Blaster Z customers, the latest Sound Blaster Command software can be downloaded via the support page .

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster Z SE is attractively priced at US$109.99 and is available at Creative.com.