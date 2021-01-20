TerraMaster F5-422 NAS with 10GbE Networking For Growing Businesses

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, expands its 10GbE Series with the F5-422 5-bay quad-core NAS. The TerraMaster F5-422 is equipped with a powerful Intel Celeron quad-core processor and a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port along with two 1000MB/s ethernet ports to support network aggregation. Via the high-speed 10GbE, the F5-422 can deliver read and write speeds of up to 670MB/s using 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drives in RAID 5.

The TerraMaster F5-422 5-bay NAS is ideal for growing businesses with demanding professionals like video editors, 3D animators, photographers, and other content creators that deal with large volumes of data. The F5-422 offers larger-capacity storage for demanding professionals. It comes with advanced security features to protect your sensitive business data.

Powerful Configuration

The TerraMaster F5-422 NAS is equipped with a powerful Intel® Celeron® J3455 1.5GHz (Max 2.3GHz burst) quad-core processor with 4GB memory, upgradeable up to 8GB (4GB+4GB) memory. The F5-422 with its 5 bays offer a large storage capacity for all your digital content, up to 80TB of storage using 16TB hard drives in RAID or up to 108TB in a single volume configuration.

Advanced Security

The TerraMaster F5-422 features multiple layers of data security to protect from malicious attacks and prevent data loss. Features include SSL encryption, Anti-DoS attacks, and advanced account protection. The F5-422 also supports multiple backup options, supporting a wide range of storage devices for backup including external USB storage, remote TNAS, cloud storage, and others. It also supports Time Machine backup and Rsync remote backup.

Featuring the all-new TOS 4.2 system, F5-422 users can enable the unique Hyperlock-WORM file system that allows users to create unmodifiable and undeletable memory spaces at designated locations.

Easy Private Cloud Solution

The TerraMaster F5-422is ideal for building private cloud storage for homes and businesses.Create private cloud storage using TNAS.online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, or OwnCloud to easily collaborate and share data with friends, family, or colleagues to streamline workflow. Cloud storage helps improve data management with collaboration, users can remotely access the cloud storage via the internet to access, store, and synchronize data.

Designed for Businesses

The TerraMaster F5-422 supports a wide selection of enterprise applications to meet a variety of business needs. Applications supported include Virtual Machines, VPN Servers, Proxy Servers, DNS Servers, AD Domains, Web Server, Multimedia Server, and more. TerraMaster’s exclusive Multimedia Serverallows the F5-422 to deliver real-time hardware 4K transcoding streaming to multimedia players. Create and manage your own VPN network using a VPN Server on your TNAS to provide secure internet access to shared resources on your local area network.

Worry-Free Warranty

The TerraMaster F5-422 is covered with the improved and exclusive worry-free warranty services with 24/7 rapid support and brand-new replacement within 2 years on registered products. Learn more about the TerraMaster exclusive worry-free warranty here.

Pricing

The TerraMaster F5-422 is available at Terra-Master.com for 599.99USD.

Learn more about the TerraMaster F5-422 5-bay quad-core NAS at TerraMaster. The TerraMaster 10GbE Series products include the F2-422, F4-422, F5-422, and F8-422 models.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand the focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 8 years, addressing the needs of customers such as small and medium businesses and home users.