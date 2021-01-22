Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 334 — Good Ol' Fashioned Bro Down

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan and Chris get together to talk more Cyberpunk 2077—this time regarding the Jason Schreier exposé and the addition to the class action lawsuit CDPR is currently facing. The boys also discuss the retirement of Takaya Imamura, with some good ol’ fashioned Zelda tangents thrown in; and Razer’s ridiculous COVID “smart” mask concept.  

After the news, the two talk a little about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s update, and Jordan finally has some thoughts about Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
