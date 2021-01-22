Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 334 — Good Ol’ Fashioned Bro Down

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan and Chris get together to talk more Cyberpunk 2077—this time regarding the Jason Schreier exposé and the addition to the class action lawsuit CDPR is currently facing. The boys also discuss the retirement of Takaya Imamura, with some good ol’ fashioned Zelda tangents thrown in; and Razer’s ridiculous COVID “smart” mask concept.

After the news, the two talk a little about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s update, and Jordan finally has some thoughts about Final Fantasy VII Remake.