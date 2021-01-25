Id Software Developing New VR Game for 2021

“Project 2021A” is the latest codename for a VR game in development at id Software and Bethesda Softworks, according to an Australian ratings page which also labels it as an M-rated title.

Created earlier last week, the game would also be a new VR experience under “computer games,” and follows the footsteps of Bethesda’s past projects. Of course, it’s not the first time the Doom, Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Wolfenstein studio has given virtual reality users a few AAA games. Each of their major franchises have also received games for the Oculus and HTC platforms, including Doom VFR in 2017. Other smaller experiences covered Wolfenstein by letting players pilot mechs against Nazis in Cyberpilot while a fully-blown conversion of Skyrim was released for all platforms in 2017. Prey: Typhon Hunter is a prop-hunt type mode from the 2017 remake and lets players experience a new standalone single-player shooting experience.

Skyrim VR – Bethesda

Much of Bethesda and id Software’s work on virtual reality adapts content from their existing releases. Assets from DOOM 2016 were directly remade in 1:1 scale, letting players handle full-sized weapons including the plasma rifle, pistol, super shotgun and BFG. Skyrim VR‘s full-length adventure from the past generations were blown up in a large world, giving players the complete experience with body controls and immersion. The RPG was also extended to PSVR after its success across PC platforms. The less-received Cyberpilot put the traditional guns down in favour of giving players a Dog mech with a flamethrower across a short experience. Fallout 4 followed a similar conversion for headsets. Players can experience the entire open world sci-fi RPG with touch controls, 6DOF movement and physical combat.

While it’s still unknown which franchise the 2021 VR game would use, more details from the rating page suggest it’s a longer game from its “variable” label. This could give VR players a full-length campaign while it stretches much longer than a one hour tech demo. Of course, there’s an emphasis on combat and gritty action through its “high impact violence,” with players in virtual reality. Under the RTX-driven PCVR requirements of 2021, the game’s development only benefits from an already established formula for immersive shooters.