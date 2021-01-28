Classic Prison Tycoon Series Getting a Reboot Thanks to Ziggurat Interactive

Prison Tycoon is returning with a fresh entry in the series titled Prison Tycoon: Under New Management from Ziggurat Interactive. In development at Abylight Studios — the people that brought us such games as Hyper Light Drifter, Tiny Thief, and Super Hydorah — the game is slated for a 2021 release on PC and consoles.

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management will once again task us to rehabilitating prisoners, as they struggle to once again return to polite society. The game will feature all the key characteristics you expect from a modern prison, including security checkpoints, guard towers, prison cells, and inmate services. Needing to find a balance between security and rehabilitation, this new entry looks to be a fun, and engaging way to bring out your inner wardens Samuel Norton from Shawshank. With the need to get funding, continually drawing in new inmates, all while working to keep the population happy, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management will keep you on your toes as you work to build the best correctional facility possible.

“We are thrilled to be working with Abylight Studios on a transcendent reimagining of the Prison Tycoon franchise,” said Wade Rosen, President of Ziggurat Interactive. “Under New Management is our opportunity to reboot the franchise with a modern mindset and positive outlook.”

While no firm date is set for release, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management is set to hit both PC and Console sometime later in 2021. Stay tuned to CGMagazine for more on this instalment in the classic franchise.