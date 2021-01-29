Ninja Theory ceases development on Bleeding Edge

Ninja Theory, the Microsoft-owned first-party game developer behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as well as the action-adventure-based slashers Heavenly Sword, Enslaved, and DMC: Devil May Cry has ended post-release development on its first Xbox-exclusive game, Bleeding Edge, the developer announced yesterday on Twitter:

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos! — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) January 28, 2021

Taking a page out of the playbook of 2013’s Anarchy Reigns, Bleeding Edge is an online, team-based arena brawler featuring a cast of 13 eccentric, cybernetically-enhanced characters, each with their own unique weapons, skills and abilities. Boasting high production values and very unconventional character designs, the game was the first title produced by Ninja Theory following their acquisition by Microsoft in 2018. Originally developed by a small team within the studio as a passion project, Bleeding Edge was ultimately positioned to help fill one of the many gaps in the Xbox platform’s notably weak 2020 first-party lineup, but sadly, the game failed to garner much of a following despite its immediate day-one launch into Xbox Game Pass. In fact, given the lukewarm reception the game received from audiences upon its release, it’s arguable that without its inclusion in Microsoft’s “Netflix-of-games” subscription service, this announcement may have come much, MUCH sooner.

Image Source: Microsoft

On the bright side, fans of Bleeding Edge can at least take solace that the game itself still up and running and remains playable. It just goes without saying that they should not expect any new content or updates beyond basic maintenance.