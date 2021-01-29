Bleeding Edge Review - Chaotically Confounding 3

Ninja Theory ceases development on Bleeding Edge

Bleeding Edge...we barely knew thee

Ninja Theory, the Microsoft-owned first-party game developer behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as well as the action-adventure-based slashers Heavenly Sword, Enslaved, and DMC: Devil May Cry has ended post-release development on its first Xbox-exclusive game, Bleeding Edge, the developer announced yesterday on Twitter:

Taking a page out of the playbook of 2013’s Anarchy Reigns, Bleeding Edge is an online, team-based arena brawler featuring a cast of 13 eccentric, cybernetically-enhanced characters, each with their own unique weapons, skills and abilities.  Boasting high production values and very unconventional character designs, the game was the first title produced by Ninja Theory following their acquisition by Microsoft in 2018.  Originally developed by a small team within the studio as a passion project, Bleeding Edge was ultimately positioned to help fill one of the many gaps in the Xbox platform’s notably weak 2020 first-party lineup, but sadly, the game failed to garner much of a following despite its immediate day-one launch into Xbox Game Pass. In fact, given the lukewarm reception the game received from audiences upon its release, it’s arguable that without its inclusion in Microsoft’s “Netflix-of-games” subscription service, this announcement may have come much, MUCH sooner.

Bleeding Edge Review - Chaotically Confounding 4
Image Source: Microsoft

On the bright side, fans of Bleeding Edge can at least take solace that the game itself still up and running and remains playable.  It just goes without saying that they should not expect any new content or updates beyond basic maintenance.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Khari Taylor

Khari Taylor
With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Khari Taylor

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram