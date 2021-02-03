Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock Premieres on NBC

Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock, a biographical sitcom, is set to premiere February 16 on NBC. The show will also release on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. For those streamers, it might stream 24 hours post the national live airing or at a later date, but that information is still unconfirmed, so be sure to tune into NBC for the live social gathering on cable TV.

The 11 episode series will highlight some of the turning points in Johnson’s life, the memorable moments that he credits to be significant game-changing events that appointed his life in the direction it took. As the trailer states, he refers to this series as the origin story to the real-life hero– Dwayne, The Rock, Johnson.

“I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.” Johnson wrote on his Instagram post one year his father, Rocky Johnson’s death. The series features a talented cast to play Rocky Johnson, Ata Johnson (Dwayne’s mother), and Dwayne Johnson at different stages and ages in life.

Dwayne who is beloved by America certainly has put a dent in the universe, as Steve Jobs would say; however, if Johnson said it himself he might say, “Wake up determined, go to bed satisfied.” He proves to be determined as he continues to partner and invest his wealth into companies like Teremana, ZOA, Under Armour, Salt & Straw, Voss, etc. The nonstop work ethic of The Great One keeps him making appearances for WWE, while still filming blockbuster Hollywood hits. Johnson, who recently acquired the XFL, still continues to host NBC’s Titan Games, and remain father of the year in his home; there’s nothing he won’t take on.

Many people have grown to hold Johnson and his family dear to their hearts, and he has earned the respect of the people so much that they want to make him president of the United States. Although the near future might reveal Dwayne as president, he takes each day as they come.

If anyone is interested in a closer look at The Rock’s personal life, then check out The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World by Hiram Garcia. The 2020 book release features a plethora of behind the scenes never before seen photos of Johnson, while also providing commentary about how special they are to him personally.

If a picture book won’t satisfy, then remember to tune in to NBC February 16, or subscribe to Peacock streaming service to catch all 11 episodes of Young Rock.