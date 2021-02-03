Gearbox Merges With Embracer Group

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software has merged with Embracer Group, becoming the seventh operating group under its umbrella.

Embracer announced the $363 million arrangement today, which will add Gearbox to its stable of developers, including THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media, Deep Silver, and Coffee Stain Studios. Mobile game developer Easybrain was also acquired today, as well as Aspyr Media, which will be part of Saber Interactive.

Despite the new arrangement, development of current Borderlands projects will not be affected, nor will the studio’s relationship with publisher 2K Games. “We love our relationship with Take-Two and the 2K Games label, and we are committed to working together through all of the known and planned Borderlands work that we have going on,” said Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford.

2K Games congratulated their partners in a separate response: “As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for their organization.”

Founded in 1999, Gearbox Publishing is responsible for not only the successful Borderlands franchise and Battleborn, but holds the licenses for Brothers In Arms and Duke Nukem, and collaborated with smaller studios on Hello Neighbor and Godfall. The company is currently developing a motion picture adaptation of Borderlands with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart attached so far, as well as a film adaptation of Duke and a TV series based on Brothers In Arms.

“Gearbox is arguably one of the most creative and valuable independent developers in the world. We believe that the resources offered by Embracer will position Gearbox for continued significant growth in the years to come,” said Embracer Founder and Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

“Lars’s vision of Embracer as an allied partner group committed to fueling and accelerating the ambitions of a series of decentralized, successful entrepreneurial member companies while magnifying the collective value and advantages of diversification across the entire group is the most brilliant strategy and design for short, medium, and long-term success in this industry that I have worked in during 30 years,” added Pitchford.

“The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned.”