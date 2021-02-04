Istvan Tajnay Relocates to Ubisoft Toronto as Managing Director

Ubisoft’s Toronto division has a new Managing Director, as Istvan Tajnay replaces Alexandre Parizeau.

Parizeau is stepping down and departing the company for personal reasons, according to a statement from the company—a choice he called “one of the hardest decisions I have had to make.”

“In my time here, Ubisoft Toronto has become one of the largest development studios within Ubisoft,” Parizeau said in the statement. “That is a testament to the ambition, commitment and focus of the team, and I am grateful and proud to have supported them as managing director these past six years. As the studio continues to evolve and reinvent itself for the future, I believe now is the right time for me to pass the torch and I’m confident Istvan will do an excellent job leading the studio forward to achieve big success in years to come.”

Istvan Tajnay previously served as Studio Manager for Ubisoft’s Berlin branch, having entered the company in 2014. Previously, he had worked at the London, UK offices of 2K Games, Disney Interactive Studios, and Sega.

“We sincerely thank Alex for all his contributions to Ubisoft Toronto’s achievements and growth, and wish him all the best for the future,” said Chief Studio Operating Officer Virginie Haas. “With his international experience in quality assurance, production, operations and studio management, Istvan has everything he needs to successfully lead the Toronto team in delivering on its ambitious projects and the promising next phase of its evolution.”

Ubisoft Toronto opened its doors in 2010 and won acclaim for its first title, Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Since then it has touched most of Ubisoft’s key franchises and took the lead on the Far Cry series. The Toronto studio launched Watch Dogs: Legion last fall, and is slated to release the ambitious Far Cry 6 later this year.