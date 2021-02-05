Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake Delayed

Ubisoft has announced its remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time will be releasing at an unknown date in the future, citing a need for quality and delivering “the best game possible.”

In a tweet, the development team remaking the 2003 action-adventure title thanked fans for the feedback around a new Prince of Persia installment. They briefly added staff will be taking extra time to creating a game which delivers new surprises on top of the original.

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on progress,” Ubisoft wrote. “In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

For every Prince of Persia fan! pic.twitter.com/yef1qtgyVv — Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) February 5, 2021

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake will be the first new game in the series since The Forgotten Sands was released in 2010. The series was originally created in 1989 as a 2D adventure game for the Apple II computer before it was ported to consoles. Ubisoft first rebooted the series in 2003 with The Sands of Time, injecting it with a third-person platforming formula. It was also acclaimed for its engaging combat and fantasy elements which saw players on a quest to obtain the fabled Dagger of Time and reverse a coup. Apart from its core melee combat, players also used a mix of parkour and ranged weapons to take different enemies out. Players could also cheat death by reversing time and redoing segments. They could also reverse time through the dagger and perform special maneuvers. Puzzles were also included, requiring players to use their abilities to unlock platforms and hidden paths. Assassin’s Creed was also inspired by the established Prince of Persia series, taking much of its mechanics into an open world experience.

Prince of Persia (2008) – Ubisoft

It’s worth noting the series went into M-rated territory with its sequel, Prince of Persia Warrior Within. Elements including dual-wielding and countering were added with a bigger focus on combat. 2008’s Prince of Persia was essentially a soft-reboot of the series and introduced newcomers to its lore with all of the refined platforming, combat and puzzles under the PS3 and Xbox 360 era of consoles. The series dove into a prequel and two major sequels before it went into a cold slumber in 2010. Ubisoft did take a chance to revisit the original 2D games with Prince of Persia Classic, which remade the first game with their Sands of Time assets. Its latest production included a VR escape room titled Prince of Persia Escape which turned The Sands of Time into a brief attraction. Of course, Ubisoft also helped produce a direct movie adaptation of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton and Ben Kingsley.

Finally, The Sands of Time Remake would grace the next console generation. Announced at Ubisoft Forward earlier in 2020, the game would receive a maeover from the ground-up. Changes are made with a new graphics engine with some cel-shaded elements. Like Resident Evil 2, its script will also see some sociable changes to fit the narrative and gameplay. Players could also pre-order and receive the Origins DLC to change between the new and original game’s visuals.

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake will be coming out at an unknown date in the future.