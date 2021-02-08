MLB The Show 21 Announces Cross-Platform Release

MLB The Show 21, the premiere baseball game previously only available on PlayStation, is available this year for the first time on both current and next-gen Xbox platforms.

The game releases April 20. Fernando Tatis Jr. from the San Diego Padres embraces the cover of the standard editions, while the other three editions feature the legendary Jackie Robinson. There are significant differences in each edition, so do your research before making the purchase; each edition and the differences are available for view on TheShow.com.

The news of Jackie Robinson being on the cover of the deluxe editions is fitting being that it is Black History Month, but it also comes shortly after the MLB announced that the Negro Leagues have been added to the official records back in December. This is incredible ground-breaking news, but not as incredible as Jackie Robinson having only played one season in the Negro League and was then brought to the Major Leagues by Branch Rickey on April 15, 1947.

Jackie Robinson is historic for how great of a player he was, but also for helping to break the color barrier in the MLB. Many believe the fallacy that Jackie Robinson was the first African American to play in the MLB, but it was actually Moses Fleetwood “Fleet” Walker back in May 1884. Jackie Robinson is still certainly the pioneer that he was and that is why his name is so familiar around the world.

The MLB recognizes April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day, and although MLB The Show 21 will release April 20, early access is available to those who pre-order any deluxe edition; meaning, the game will be available just a day after Jackie Robinson Day on April 16.

The game includes many new and updated features including new pitching and fielding experience, take your Ballplayer to Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty, franchise updates, and cross-platform play thanks to the deal between Sony and Microsoft.

MLB The Show 21 is laced with fun and will be available for the first time on the Xbox platforms, purchase a deluxe edition and Playstation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation until December 31, 2021.